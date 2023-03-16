What time does Houston vs. Northern Kentucky start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (31-3, 17-1 AAC) will open their NCAA Tournament with a matchup with the No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky Norse on Thursday night. The game will get started at 9:20 p.m. ET from Birmingham, Alabama, and will air on TNT.

2023 March Madness: No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky

Date: Thursday, March 16

Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: March Madness Live

Houston picked up the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region after winning the AAC regular season championship but fell short against the Memphis Tigers in the conference tournament title. Leading scorer Marcus Sasser went down with a groin injury over the weekend, and his status for this matchup is unclear.

Northern Kentucky is on a five-game winning streak and took down Cleveland State 63-61 in the Horizon League title game to get to the NCAA Tournament.