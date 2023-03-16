What time does Northwestern vs. Boise State start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats and No. 10 Boise State Broncos will hit the floor in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night. The game will take place at 7:35 p.m. ET from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, and can be seen on truTV.

2023 March Madness: No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise State

Date: Thursday, March 16

Start time: 7:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

Live stream: March Madness Live

Northwestern (21-11, 12-8 Big Ten) lost four of its last five games including an overtime defeat against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament. The Wildcats finished in a tie for second place in the Big Ten standings and are led by Boo Buie, who is the team leader in points (17.1) and assists (4.5) per game.

Boise State (24-9, 13-5 Mountain West) tied for second place in the conference’s regular season standings and lost to the Utah State Aggies 72-62 in the semifinal round of the Mountain West Tournament. Tyson Degenhart is the Broncos’ leading scorer with 14.3 points per game as Boise State qualified for an NCAA Tournament spot for the second year in a row.