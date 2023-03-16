What time does Texas vs. Colgate start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns will be back on the floor Thursday night for the first time since beating the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 Tournament title when they play the No. 15 seed Colgate Raiders. The game will tip off at 7:25 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, and can be seen on TBS.

2023 March Madness: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate

Date: Thursday, March 16

Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Texas (26-8, 12-6 Big 12) will bring a four-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament, and interim head coach Rodney Terry has done a great job of keeping the team on track after the removal of Chris Beard early in the season. The Longhorns are filled with seniors with Marcus Carr leading the way with 15.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Colgate (26-8, 17-1 Patriot) won nine consecutive games and rolled through the Patriot League without many issues to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in a row. The Raiders have five players averaging double-digit points, and Tucker Richardson is the team leader in points (13.9), assists (5.8) and steals (2.1) per game.