How to watch Champions League quarterfinal, semifinal and final draw on TV and via live stream

The UEFA Champions League wrapped up the Round of 16 this week and it’s time to move on to the final eight. The quarterfinals will take place in April with the first leg of each match taking place on April 11 and 12, and the second legs taking place on April 18 and 19.

The field is set for the quarterfinals, and now it’s time to figure out the opponents. Unlike a lot of events, there is a drawing for each round’s matchups ahead of the round, rather than a predetermined path for each team. On Friday, March 17 at 7 a.m. ET, UEFA will host the draw for the remainder of the Champions League tournament. We’ll find out quarterfinal opponents, eventual semifinal matchups, and who will be the home team for the final. You’ll be able to watch the stream through Paramount+, CBS Sports HQ, and UEFA.com.

Following the Round of 16, the eight quarterfinal qualifiers are Chelsea and Manchester City from England, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Napoli from Italy, Bayern Munich (Germany), Real Madrid (Spain), and Benfica (Portugal). Real Madrid is the leader in Champions League (and prior European Cup) titles with 14. AC Milan follows with seven and Bayern Munich is tied with Liverpool for third with six titles.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re planning on watching this year’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, semifinal and final draw.

Champions League quarterfinal, semifinal, final draw

Date: Friday, March 17

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV: None

Livestream: Paramount+, CBS Sports HQ, UEFA.com

Qualifiers: Chelsea, Manchester City, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Benfica