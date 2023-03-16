How and what to watch for Furman vs. San Diego State in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

Another second-round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been set for Saturday, March 18 as the No. 13 Furman Paladins will battle the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs. This South Region matchup will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL, with the time and television network TBD.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Saturday, March 18

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Odds: San Diego State -6.5

No. 13 Furman (28-7, 15-3 SoCon)

First Round: Defeated No. 4 Virginia 68-67

KenPom rating: 89 Overall, 34 Offense, 184 Defense

Leading scorer: Mike Bothwell

Key stat of tournament:

Furman kept it tight with Virginia all game and finally pulled ahead late in the second half after being down by as much as 12 points. The Paladins looked for a moment like they were going to blow their momentum during a cold streak in the final minutes of the game, but a steal and a dagger three-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining solidified their second round status.

No. 5 San Diego State (28-6, 15-3 MWC)

First Round: Defeated No. 12 Charleston 63-57

KenPom rating: 16 Overall, 68 Offense, 11 Defense

Leading scorer: Matt Bradley

Key stat of tournament: San Diego State held Charleston to just 32.1% shooting.

San Diego State was able to stay just ahead of Charleston in a tight matchup. The game ultimately came down to field goal shooting — both teams attempted 56 shots, but SDSU made 24 to Charleston’s 18. They struggled at the line, going 11-for-18.