How and what to watch for Missouri vs. Princeton in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 7 Missouri Tigers will meet the No. 15 Princeton Tigers in a matchup of the SEC and Ivy League in the round of 32. Missouri took down Utah State behind a strong second half from Kobe Brown, while Princeton sprung the 2-15 upset and knocked Arizona out of the tournament.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Saturday, March 18

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Odds: Missouri -6.5

No. 7 Missouri (24-9, 11-7 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 10 Utah State 76-65

KenPom rating: 51 Overall, 10 Offense, 178 Defense

Leading scorer: Kobe Brown

Key stat of tournament: 40% from the three-point line vs. Utah State

Missouri and Utah State were neck-and-neck for much of the game, but Mizzou couldn’t miss from the three in the final minutes. Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge led the team in shooting, combining for 42 points. They took the lead about halfway through the second half and never lost it, though the Aggies came close a few times.

No. 15 Princeton (22-8, 10-4 Ivy League)

First Round: Defeated No. 2 Arizona 59-55

KenPom rating: 112 Overall, 103 Offense, 137 Defense

Leading scorer: Tosan Evbuomwan

Key stat of tournament: Gave up just seven free throws to the Wildcats in first round

Princeton managed to claw back into this game late and hit some clutch shots to seal the deal against Arizona, who once again could not come up with a big play in a big moment. The Tigers will now meet their cousins from the SEC, who managed to get by a tricky matchup themselves against Utah State.