How and what to watch for Kansas vs. Arkansas in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

Another second-round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been set for Saturday, March 18 as the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks will battle the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks. This West Region matchup will take place at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA, with the time and television network TBD.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Saturday, March 18

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Odds: Kansas -4.5

No. 1 Kansas (27-7, 13-5 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Howard 96-68

KenPom rating: 9 Overall, 28 Offense, 7 Defense

Leading scorer: Jalen Wilson

Key stat of tournament: 52.1% from the field vs. Howard

The Jayhawks let Howard hang around for much of the first half, but pulled away before halftime and continued to grow their lead throughout the second half. They were led by Jalen Wilson with 20 points, and Gradey Dick added 19 of his own.

No. 8 Arkansas (21-13, 8-10 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 9 Illinois 73-63

KenPom rating: 20 Overall, 50 Offense, 17 Defense

Leading scorer: Ricky Council IV

Key stat of tournament: The Hogs have been to the Elite Eight the last two seasons.

Arkansas downed the Fighting Illini, holding off a late comeback attempt after leading for almost the entire game. Led by Ricky Council IV and Davonte Davis, the Hogs shot 38.7% from the field and added 20 points on the free throw line.