How and what to watch for Tennessee vs. Duke in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 5 Duke Blue Devils will face the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16. This East Region matchup will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, with the time and television network yet to be determined.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Saturday, March 18

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Odds: Duke -2

No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (26-8, 14-6 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 12 Oral Roberts 74-51

KenPom rating: 21 Overall, 42 Offense, 24 Defense

Leading scorer: Kyle Filipowski

Key stat of tournament:

The Duke Blue Devils had no trouble with the No. 12 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, taking a big lead early on and never letting up. They were up by nearly 30 points in the second half. Despite ORU returning 2021 star Max Abmas, they were no match for this Duke team, who shot 48.4% from the field. The Duke offense was led by Jeremy Roach, who scored 23 points — 10 more than the next-highest scorer on the team.

No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers 24-10 (11-7 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 13 Louisiana 58-55

KenPom rating: 6 Overall, 47 Offense, 2 Defense

Leading scorer: Santiago Vescovi

Key stat of tournament: Held Louisiana to 40.7% shooting from field and 33.3% shooting from 3

The Volunteers turned the ball over 12 times in the first half of their matchup but the Ragin’ Cajuns couldn’t take advantage due to Tennessee’s excellent defense. Eventually, the Vols were able to figure things out offensively and assert their will in this game. They’ll look to maintain their stellar defensive chops against Duke.