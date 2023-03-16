How and what to watch for Texas vs. Penn State in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

Another second-round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been set for Saturday, March 18 as the No. 2 Texas Longhorns will battle the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions. This West Region matchup will take place at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Saturday, March 18

Game time: 7:45 p.m.

TV channel: CBS

Location: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Spread: Texas -6.5

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Texas -260, Penn State +220

No. 2 Texas (27-8, 12-6 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Colgate 81-61

KenPom rating: 5 Overall, 16 Offense, 11 Defense

Leading scorer: Marcus Carr

Key stat of tournament: Texas went 13-23 from three in the first round

Texas was able to start the tournament on the right foot on Thursday, drilling Colgate in an 81-61 victory. The Longhorns held firm control for much of this contest but the Raiders make them sweat a little bit, cutting the deficit to nine with roughly six minutes to go. Sir’Jabari Rice delivered a smooth 23 points and six rebounds off the bench in the win.

No. 10 Penn State (23-13, 10-10 Big Ten)

First Round: Defeated No. 7 Texas A&M 76-59

KenPom rating: 41 Overall, 17 Offense, 100 Defense

Leading scorer: Jalen Pickett

Key stat of tournament: Penn State is in the round of 32 for the first time since 2001.

Penn State built a nice lead against Texas A&M and never looked back, running away with a smooth 76-59 victory. The Nittany Lions stonewalled the Aggies on defense, holding them to roughly 30% shooting for the evening.