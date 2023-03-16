Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, March 16

We’ve got just five games on Thursday’s NBA slate, which makes it more difficult for bettors to hone in on great player props. Here’s a look at our favorites for the day’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Devin Booker over 30.5 points vs. Magic (-105)

There’s a chance the Suns guard doesn’t play heavy minutes if this turns into a blowout, but he’s on a heater right now. Booker is averaging 34.6 points per game over his last seven contests, and has topped this line five times with one under coming at 30 points. With Kevin Durant still out, look for Booker to keep this team chugging along offensively.

Jrue Holiday over 6.5 assists vs. Pacers (-150)

Holiday had gone over this line in seven straight games before finally hitting an under in his last contest. As with Booker, there’s a chance a blowout here prevents Holiday from getting enough minutes to go over this line. The Pacers have been feisty enough this season to keep things close, so Holiday should have enough chances to get past this mark. Look for the guard to get back to hitting overs on his assist props.

Fred VanVleet over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Thunder (+130)

VanVleet connected on eight triples in his last game, and has gone over this line in two of the last five contests with two unders coming at three triples. The Thunder rank 25th in opponent threes made per game, and VanVleet is on a heater right now from deep. He’s hitting 47.8% of his shots from behind the arc in the last five games. Look for him to get over this mark as the Raptors try to improve their playoff position.