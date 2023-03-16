NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, March 16

We’ve got just five games on Thursday’s NBA slate, which means value plays for DFS lineups can be hard to find. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic, $4,900

Suggs had two massive games recently, posting 33.8 and 42.8 DKFP before putting up just 19.3 DKFP in the last game. He should continue to get decent minutes as the Magic fluctuate their rotation more. The Suns do present a bit of a challenge when it comes to the matchup, but this guard’s recent production is worth backing at a low price point.

Jordan Nwora, Indiana Pacers, $4,700

Nwora has hit 20+ DKFP in seven of his last eight games, topping 30 DKFP three times in that span. With the Pacers potentially missing several key players tonight, Nwora should be in for a solid workload against his former team. He should get decent usage in this matchup and has the shooting chops to deliver a huge fantasy outing.

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings, $4,500

Even on the second night of a back-to-back set, Monk is worth this price point. He’s topped 30 DKFP in three of the last four games, including a 33.5-fantasy point showing against the Bulls Wednesday. His three-point shooting gives him good upside, and the matchup with the Nets is somewhat favorable. Brooklyn ranks near the middle of the league in fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards.