Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Nets on Thursday

The Sacramento Kings (41-27) will look to follow up their thrilling win Wednesday against the Bulls with another victory when they face the Brooklyn Nets (39-30) Thursday. Both teams look to be playoff bound and will try to secure one of those automatic berths as the season winds down.

There are no major day-to-day injuries for either side. We’ll see if the Kings rest anyone on the second night of a back-to-back set.

The Nets are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 238. Brooklyn is -135 on the moneyline while Sacramento is +115.

Kings vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +2

Brooklyn has covered the spread in six of the last seven games as this team starts to gel. However, Sacramento is an impressive 12-5 ATS with a rest disadvantage and the Kings have the stars to get the job done again here. Unless there are some key starters resting, take the better team to cover and likely win outright tonight.

Over/Under: Under 238

The Nets have gone under their totals in five of the last seven games. The Kings, despite their high-scoring offense, have gone under the total in three of their last five games. On the second night of a back-to-back, there could be enough fatigue to keep the over from hitting on this high number.