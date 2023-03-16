Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Bucks on Thursday

The Indiana Pacers (31-38) are straddling the fine line between fighting for the No. 10 seed and tanking, and that line will become clearer ahead of their contest against the Milwaukee Bucks (50-19). The Pacers have won three of their last five, while the Bucks are on a two-game winning streak.

Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and T.J. McConnell are all questionable for tonight’s contest. Brook Lopez is questionable for Milwaukee, while Grayson Allen is out and Jae Crowder is probable.

The Bucks are 13.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 238. Milwaukee is -1050 on the moneyline while Indiana is +700.

Pacers vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers +13.5

If the Pacers sit Haliburton, Turner and Hield then this pick will change. For now, we’ll figure at least the two perimeter players suit up. Indiana is still in the mix for the play-in game and tanking now might not make much sense for improving lottery odds. The Bucks should be able to win this game but a double-digit spread is still too much especially if Haliburton and Hield get put in.

Over/Under: Over 238

This line suggests at least a few of Indiana’s questionable players will play. The Pacers have gone over their totals in four of the last five, while Milwaukee is 3-3 on over/unders in the last six games. The two previous meetings between these teams this season have gone over this line. Take the over again tonight, unless everyone questionable on Indiana sits this game out.