How the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League quarterfinal bracket is shaping up

The UEFA Europa League will wrap up the Round of 16 Thursday with three matchups tied heading into the second leg, including the headliner featuring Arsenal and Sporting CP. Here’s a look at which teams have qualified for the quarterfinal round. The draw for the quarterfinal, semifinal and final will take place Friday, March 17 immediately following the Champions League draw.

Who is in Europa League quarterfinal round?

TEAMS QUALIFIED: Juventus, Feyenoord, Manchester United, Sevilla

Round of 16 standings

Freiburg vs. Juventus (Juventus win 3-0)

The Serie A side took advantage of Freiburg going down to 10 men, with Dusan Vlahovic sinking a penalty to double the advantage on aggregate. Federico Chiesa got a goal late to cement Juve’s position in the quarterfinal round.

Feyenoord vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Feyenoord win 8-2)

The Eredivisie side absolutely blasted Shakhtar Donetski in the second leg with a 7-1 scoreline. There was scoring early and often for Feyenoord, who get some good momentum heading into the quarterfinal stage.

Real Betis vs. Manchester United (Man United win 5-1)

Marcus Rashford found the back of the net again as Man United cruised behind a strong lead from the first leg.

Fenerbahce vs. Sevilla (Sevilla win 2-1)

The La Liga side hunkered down and nearly did give it away with Enner Valencia getting a penalty to go, but Sevilla did hold on late to advance.

Ferencvaros vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Leverkusen lead 2-0)

Leverkusen are starting to fall behind in the Bundesliga standings, so they should be able to focus most of their top team on this match. They’ve also got a two-goal lead, so they can hunker down a bit in the second leg.

Real Sociedad vs. AS Roma (AS Roma lead 2-0)

The Serie A side should have no issues holding a two-goal lead at home, even against a solid La Liga outfit in Sociedad.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Union Berlin (Tied 3-3)

This was a wild first leg, with Berlin grabbing a late goal to head into the second leg even on aggregate goals. Both these sides are doing well domestically too, so we’ll see what kind of lineup they put out here to try and take this tie.

Arsenal vs. Sporting CP (Tied 2-2)

The Gunners are hoping their strong season can continue in the Europa League as they look to grab a win at home to advance over a strong Portuguese side. We’ll see how Mikel Arteta manages his team with a Sunday Premier League match.