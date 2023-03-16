Pick on the Moneyline for Boise State-Northwestern March 16

The Northwestern Wildcats are making just their second NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and head west to take on a Boise State Broncos bunch looking to avenge last year’s first round loss to Memphis.

Boise State Broncos vs. Northwestern Wildcats (-1.5, 128.5)

Depth is not the forte of Boise State, but they play a slow brand of basketball to combat fatigue, ranking 232nd in the country in possessions per game while Northwestern is an even slower-paced team at 308th in the country in possessions per game.

All five Boise State starters average at least 10 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game each while the Wildcats and have the outside shooting percentage, making 36% of their 3-point attempts as a collective.

Among Northwestern’s top six scorers, nobody shoots above 34.3% from 3-point range and are 280th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage.

The 3-point shooting defense is also better for Boise State, ranking 29th nationally in opponent 3-point shooting percentage while Northwestern allows opponents to shoot 35.5% from 3-point range in games away from home and are 168th overall in opponent 3-point shooting percentage.

The defense of Northwestern also does not travel the same as Boise State as the Wildcats are 18th in the nation in points allowed per possession while Boise State is 34th, but Northwestern falls to 39th in this category in games played away from home while Boise State is 35th in road defensive efficiency.

Northwestern has scored more than 65 points just once in their last eight games and with the overall balance of Boise State that will not play fast enough to tire out their front line starters, Northwestern’s trip out west will be one and done.

The Play: Boise State Moneyline +110

