President Obama releases his 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket

The annual tradition of President Barack Obama filling out his bracket lives on even after his term in the White House, as he’s released his picks for the 2023 Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournaments. President Obama has made his bracket public since he first stepped foot in office in 2009, and as an avid basketball fan he has been seen in the stands of plenty of both NBA and college during and after his term. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights from his bracket.

On the men’s side he has Baylor, Duke, Houston and UCLA in his Final Foul. President Obama has Duke and new head coach Jon Scheyer winning it all in his first season at the helm. He didn’t pick many upsets in the second round, but one thing that stood out the Elite 8 matchup between Duke and Michigan State once again. President Obama has defending champion Kansas losing in the Elite 8 to UCLA.

On the women’s side, he has all four No. 1 seeds reaching Dallas, South Carolina, Stanford, Indiana, and Virginia Tech all making it. And in what wouldn’t exactly be a stunner, the man with the Secret Service codename Renegade has South Carolina defeating Indiana in the championship game.

President Obama hopes to become the first person to ever fill out a perfect bracket. While the odds are stacked against him, it’s always fun to fill out a bracket and follow along.