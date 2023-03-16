Tyrese Haliburton, Jamal Murray, Brook Lopez headline NBA injury report for Thursday, March 16

We have just five games on Thursday’s NBA slate, with one lone nationally televised contest taking place at night on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 16

Jamal Murray (injury management) - probable

Murray should be in for the Nuggets. If he’s downgraded, Reggie Jackson will be the lead point guard for Denver.

Jaden Ivey (protocols) - probable

Marvin Bagley (ankle) - OUT

Ivey should get big minutes in this one for the tanking Pistons. With Bagley out, James Wiseman will command most of the frontcourt minutes here.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) - questionable

T.J. McConnell (back) - questionable

Myles Turner (back) - questionable

Buddy Hield (foot) - questionable

The Pacers could start to tank even though they are in play for the No. 10 seed. Isaiah Jackson and Andrew Nembhard should be solid DFS filler plays assuming a few key guys for Indiana get ruled out.

Brook Lopez (ankle) - questionable

Grayson Allen (foot) - OUT

Jae Crowder (calf) - probable

If Lopez is out, Bobby Portis should see more playing time. Pat Connaughton gets a boost with Allen sidelined.

Torrey Craig (heel) - probable

Craig should be in for Phoenix.