Tyrese Haliburton, Jamal Murray, Brook Lopez headline NBA injury report for Thursday, March 16

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Thursday, March 16 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Houston Rockets v Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers brings the ball up court during the game against the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 9, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
We have just five games on Thursday’s NBA slate, with one lone nationally televised contest taking place at night on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 16

Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons

Jamal Murray (injury management) - probable

Murray should be in for the Nuggets. If he’s downgraded, Reggie Jackson will be the lead point guard for Denver.

Jaden Ivey (protocols) - probable
Marvin Bagley (ankle) - OUT

Ivey should get big minutes in this one for the tanking Pistons. With Bagley out, James Wiseman will command most of the frontcourt minutes here.

Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) - questionable
T.J. McConnell (back) - questionable
Myles Turner (back) - questionable
Buddy Hield (foot) - questionable

The Pacers could start to tank even though they are in play for the No. 10 seed. Isaiah Jackson and Andrew Nembhard should be solid DFS filler plays assuming a few key guys for Indiana get ruled out.

Brook Lopez (ankle) - questionable
Grayson Allen (foot) - OUT
Jae Crowder (calf) - probable

If Lopez is out, Bobby Portis should see more playing time. Pat Connaughton gets a boost with Allen sidelined.

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns

Torrey Craig (heel) - probable

Craig should be in for Phoenix.

