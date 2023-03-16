Full undercard for Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert IBF light heavyweight eliminator

The light heavyweight division gets a slightly questionable eliminator bout highlighting a rare Thursday boxing card. Jean Pascal and Michael Eifert will face off in an IBF eliminator fight with the winner potentially in line for a title shot against Artur Beterbiev. This fight was scheduled for February, but was postponed after Pascal came down with COVID-19.

This fight tops a card taking place in Laval, Quebec, Canada at Place Bell. The main card gets underway at 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. The main event will likely get started late in the 9 p.m. hour or early in the 10 p.m. hour.

The IBF rankings currently feature no fighter in the top two contender spots. Pascal ranks third and Eifert ranks fifth, with Joseph Smith, Jr. in between them. Pascal (36-6-1 (1 NC)) last fought in May 2022, claiming a unanimous decision win over Meng Fanlong. Of course, that followed a two and a half year layoff from when he beat Badou Jack via split decision to retain the WBA title. A rematch was scheduled for 2021, but Pascal reportedly failed multiple drug tests.

Eifert is 11-1 and got a crack at this bout after an attempt last fall to have Pascal fight Joshua Buatsi in this eliminator. Eifert has fought once outside of his native Germany. He most recently beat Adriano Sperandio last July to claim the IBF Inter-Continental light heavyweight title.

Pascal is a -500 favorite to win the bout at DraftKings Sportsbook while Eifert is +340. The card also features Mathieu Germain facing Steven Wilcox in a junior welterweight bout. Germain is a -600 favorite while Wilcox is a +400 underdog.

Full Card for Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert