Full undercard for Callum Walsh vs. Wesley Tucker junior middleweight fight

UFC Fight Pass returns Thursday, March 16 with its Hollywood Fight Night. The event is taking place in Boston and will feature a junior middleweight main event bout between Callum Walsh and Wesley Tucker. The main card gets started at 7 p.m. ET, which means the main event likely gets going around 10 p.m.

Walsh comes into the fight with a 5-0 record, four of which have come by knockout. He made his pro debut in 2021 and fought four times in 2022. Most recently, he knocked out Delen Parsley in the third round after knocking him down in the first two rounds. Tucker is 15-4 with nine knockouts and two losses by knockout. He’s lost four of his last five bouts, most recently calling it quits in the fourth round last October against Ivan Golub.

The undercard features a pair of moderately notable undefeated fighters. Hegley Mosqueda puts his 23-0 record on the line against Jose Edgardo Garcia (13-3-3) in a featherweight bout. Additionally, 13-0 Francis Hogan will face 18-10-2 Jimmy Williams in a middleweight bout.

None of the fights on the card currently have odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full Card for Callum Walsh vs. Wesley Tucker