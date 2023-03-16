Injury updates for Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will head into the women’s NCAA basketball tournament missing one of their best players. Notre Dame announced on Thursday morning that All-American guard Olivia Miles will miss the remainder of the season. Notre Dame faces No. 14 Southern Utah on Friday with a 3:30 p.m. ET tip. The Irish are a 21.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miles injured her knee in the team’s regular season finale against Louisville on February 26 and missed the ACC tournament. Notre Dame clinched the ACC regular season title and beat NC State to open the conference tournament. However, Louisville crushed them in the second round, winning 64-38 to send the Irish packing. Virginia Tech went on to beat Louisville in the final to clinch the postseason title and secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Miles was averaging 14.3 points per game before the injury and was second on the team behind Sonia Citron. Miles led the team with 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, so this is a massive loss for the Irish.