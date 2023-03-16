Why is Bill Self not coaching Kansas in the NCAA Tournament? Who is coaching Kansas?

Kansas Jayhawks basketball head coach Bill Self will not be on the sideline for the team’s opening NCAA Tournament opener against No. 16 Howard on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET.

Self, who missed all of the Big 12 Tournament due to chest tightness, traveled to Des Moines, Iowa for the team’s game. In a release, Kansas said that Self is “progressing well.”

Assistant coach Norm Roberts will serve as head coach for the game. Roberts coached the Jayhawks throughout the Big 12 Tournament and handled the team’s media availability on Wednesday. The team has yet to announce how long Self will be out for, but Roberts will remain head coach as long as Self is sidelined.

Despite losing to Texas in the Big 12 Championship game, the Jayhawks secured a No. 1 seed in the West portion of the bracket. The Jayhawks are 22-point favorites against the Bison on DraftKings Sportsbook.