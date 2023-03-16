Opening odds for No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 13 Furman in 2023 NCAA Tournament second round

The No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs will face the No. 13 Furman Paladins in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at TBD on TBD on Saturday. Furman defeated the No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers in the first round on Thursday. San Diego State defeated Charleston.

2023 NCAA Tournament, second round: No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 13 Furman odds

Spread: San Diego State -6.5

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: San Diego State -285, Furman +240

Are the Furman Paladins your Cinderella story of 2023? How bad are the flashbacks UVA is having after such a heartbreaking loss? Furman stunned the Cavaliers on a 3-pointer by JP Pegues with 2.2 seconds left in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday to advance to the second round. To be fair, Furman wasn’t all that big an upset. UVA was only favored by 5.5 points and the Paladins were hanging around for most of the game. It was a key misstep by UVA late, Furman forcing a turnover in the corner and responding with the trey to win the game 68-67. Jalen Slawson scored 19 points with 10 boards for the Paladins, who are the first double-digit seed to advance in 2023. Granted, we’ve only had a few final scores so far on Thursday.

San Diego State held on against a Charleston team that inexplicably stayed in the game despite abysmal three-point shooting and turnover after turnover. The Aztecs shot 42.9% from the field, led by Matt Bradley with 17 points. They were favored by 5.5 points going in, and covered at the last minute. With this win, they broke a three-year losing streak for Mountain West teams — a team from the conference had not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2018. The curse is gone, and the Aztecs will face a tough offensive front in Furman this weekend.