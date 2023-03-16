Opening odds for No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Arkansas in 2023 NCAA Tournament second round

The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks showed up emphatically in the opening round game of the NCAA Tournament, defeating No. 16 Howard 96-68. Their second-round opponent will be the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks, who held off No. 9 Illinois for a 73-63 victory. This West Region matchup will take place at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA, with the time and television network TBD.

Here are the opening odds for the matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NCAA Tournament, second round: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Arkansas odds

Spread: Kansas -4.5

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: Kansas -195, Arkansas +165

The Jayhawks put down Howard in a 96-68 round one victory on Thursday. They were once again without head coach Bill Self for the win, as he is still recovering from a recent heart procedure. Norm Roberts stepped in for Self once again, as the team appeared to rise to the occasion against the lower-seeded opponent. They should be able to build off of their dominant performance in Round 2.

The Razorbacks held on against a late comeback effort from Illinois, surviving for a 73-63 victory. Arkansas led for nearly the entirety of the game, with Davonte Davis and Ricky Council IV leading the way. They struggled from the three-point line, going just 6-for-22 on the perimeter.