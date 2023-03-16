Opening odds for No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 15 Princeton in 2023 NCAA Tournament second round

The No. 7 Missouri Tigers will take on their Ivy League cousins in the second round of the 2023 NCAA tournament Saturday when they meet the No. 15 Princeton Tigers in Sacramento. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16. Here’s a look at the opening odds for the game courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, along with some information about both squads.

2023 NCAA Tournament, second round: No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 15 Princeton odds

Moneyline: Missouri -285, Princeton +240

Spread: Missouri -6.5

Over/Under: 152.5

Missouri turned things around from behind the arc in the second half against Utah State, but the emergence of Kobe Brown was the difference for the Tigers. He was consistently making big shots and using his size to bully Utah State. D’Moi Hodge continues to be a reliable presence in the backcourt for Mizzou, who will like its chances in this one.

Princeton had to fight back late against Arizona, and got some key defensive stops late to take down the Wildcats. The Ivy League champions managed to defend well without fouling, only giving Arizona seven free throws for the game. That is important against an aggressive Missouri squad.