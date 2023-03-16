Opening odds for No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Duke in 2023 NCAA Tournament second round

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers will head to the second round of the NCAA Tournament as they take on the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils in Amway Center in Orlando on Saturday.

2023 NCAA Tournament, second round: No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Duke odds

Spread: Duke -2

Over/Under: 135.5

Moneyline: Duke -130, Tennessee +110

The Volunteers were entering a potential trap game against Louisiana and struggled to get going, uncharacteristically committing 12 turnovers in the first half. Tennessee was able to still take a double-digit lead into the half due to its lockdown defense. The Vols will need Santiago Vescovi to provide some balance offensively to avoid a similar start against the Blue Devils.

Duke completely, totally, absolutely dominated Oral Roberts in their first round matchup, winning 74-51. They were up by as much as 27 points over the fan favorite Golden Eagles, who made a Cinderella run two years ago. Duke struggled to get off the ground this season, but the last month has seen plenty of wins for the Blue Devils, and they are clearly ready to continue that momentum into the tournament. Guard Jeremy Roach had a massive game, putting up 23 points and adding three assists. They shot 48.4% from the field.