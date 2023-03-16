Opening odds for No. 1 Houston vs. No. 9 Auburn in 2023 NCAA Tournament second round

The Houston Cougars and Auburn Tigers will meet in the second round of the 2023 NCAA tournament Saturday. The Cougars handled business against No. 16 Northern Kentucky, while Auburn survived a scare against No. 9 Iowa to secure its spot in the round of 32. Here’s a look at the opening odds for this contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, along with some relevant information on both squads.

2023 NCAA Tournament, second round: No. 1 Houston vs. No. 9 Auburn odds

Spread: Houston -8

Over/Under: 133.5

Moneyline: Houston -380, Auburn +310

Houston and Northern Kentucky were tied midway through the second half before the Cougars hit the gas down the stretch and put the game to bed. The story of this matchup was star guard Marcus Sasser re-aggravating his groin injury and sitting out for the entirety of the second half. His status for the second round will be up in the air heading into Saturday.

The Tigers put the clamps down on Iowa for most of the game, limiting star Kris Murray to just seven points in the first 32 minutes of play. Auburn is in for a true defensive slugfest in this one, as Houston is one of the most efficient defensive teams in the country. Bruce Pearl has turned this program into a national brand. Can he spring one more surprise in the tournament?