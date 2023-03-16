Opening odds for No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 2 UCLA in 2023 NCAA Tournament second round

Another second-round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been set for Saturday, March 18 as the No. 7 Northwestern Wildcats will battle the No. 2 UCLA Bruins. This West Region matchup will take place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA, at 8:40 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on TNT.

Here are the opening odds for the matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NCAA Tournament, second round: No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 2 UCLA odds

Spread: UCLA -8

Over/Under: 127.5

Moneyline: UCLA -380, Northwestern +310

Northwestern was able to pick up its second NCAA Tournament win in program history by triumphing over Boise State 75-67 on Thursday. This was a four-point game with just under six to play before the Wildcats were able to go on an 8-2 run to create separation for themselves. Boo Buie led with 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the win

UCLA took their loss in the Pac-12 Championship to Arizona personally, but they’re still playing and the Wildcats are now at home. It was a complete performance against UNC-Asheville in an 86-53 win in Round 1, even without their defensive stalwart Jaylen Clark.