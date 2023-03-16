 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 2 UCLA in 2023 NCAA Tournament second round

We go over the opening odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Northwestern vs. UCLA in the second round of 2023 March Madness.

By Nick Simon Updated
UCLA Bruins guard/forward Jaime Jaquez defends against UNC Asheville Bulldogs forward Nick McMullen in the second half at Golden 1 Center. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Another second-round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been set for Saturday, March 18 as the No. 7 Northwestern Wildcats will battle the No. 2 UCLA Bruins. This West Region matchup will take place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA, at 8:40 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on TNT.

Here are the opening odds for the matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NCAA Tournament, second round: No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 2 UCLA odds

Spread: UCLA -8
Over/Under: 127.5
Moneyline: UCLA -380, Northwestern +310

Northwestern was able to pick up its second NCAA Tournament win in program history by triumphing over Boise State 75-67 on Thursday. This was a four-point game with just under six to play before the Wildcats were able to go on an 8-2 run to create separation for themselves. Boo Buie led with 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the win

UCLA took their loss in the Pac-12 Championship to Arizona personally, but they’re still playing and the Wildcats are now at home. It was a complete performance against UNC-Asheville in an 86-53 win in Round 1, even without their defensive stalwart Jaylen Clark.

