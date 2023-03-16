Opening odds for No. 2 Texas vs. No. 10 Penn State in 2023 NCAA Tournament second round

Another second-round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been set for Saturday, March 18 as the No. 2 Texas Longhorns will battle the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies/No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions. This West Region matchup will take place at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA, with tipoff scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here are the opening odds for the matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NCAA Tournament, second round: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 10 Penn State odds

Spread: Texas -6.5

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Texas -260, Penn State +220

The Longhorns had some trouble early in the second half against Colgate but eventually found their mojo. They’ll hope to get out of the round of the 32 for the first time since 2008. Marcus Carr and Dylan Disu will hope to keep their strong play going in this matchup.

Penn State continues their outstanding run in March, whipping No. 7 Texas A&M XX-XX in the first round. It moves their record in March to 6-1, with all the wins counting as Quad 1 if that still mattered. Andrew Funk was the hero with 27 points on 8-11 shooting, including 8-10 from three-point range.