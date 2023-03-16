Who is Furman playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

We have our first upset of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The No. 13 seed Furman Paladins shocked the No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers on a last-second basket. The Cavs got one last chance in the final two seconds, but they couldn’t get it done after leading for a sizable chunk of the first half. Furman now advances to the second round as the first double digit seed to advance.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Furman playing in second round?

The Paladins will face the winner of Thursday’s matchup between the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs and No. 12 Charleston Cougars. The SDSU-Charleston game tips at 3:10 p.m. ET and the second-round game will tip on Saturday at Amway Center, Orlando, FL. The tip time will be determined later Thursday.

Furman has never played San Diego State in their history, but has extensive history against Charleston. The two schools used to play in the same conference when the Cougars were part of the Southern Conference with the Paladins. They’ve played each other 37 times and Charleston has dominated the series. Furman is 6-31 all-time against the Cougars, but it’s notable that the Paladins won the last two games these schools played. They won in December of 2021 and in December of 2020.