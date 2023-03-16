Who is Missouri playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers took care of business in their opener at the 2023 NCAA Tournament, beating the No. 10 Utah State Aggies 76-65. The Aggies fought back in the second half and forced numerous second half lead changes, but Missouri pulled away late and is headed to the second round. D’Moi Hodge led the Tigers with 23 points.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Missouri playing in second round?

The Tigers will face the winner of Thursday’s matchup between the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats and No. 15 Princeton Tigers. Arizona-Princeton tips at 4:10 p.m. ET. The second-round game will tip on Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA. The tip time will be determined later Thursday.

Missouri has played Princeton twice in their history and Arizona five times. Mizzou beat Princeton in December 1957 and again in November 1999. They’ve played the Wildcats a bit more recently. After splitting games in 1984 and 1994, they played three straight seasons in November 2014, December 2015, and December 2016. They’ve never met in the postseason.