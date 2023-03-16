Who is Kansas playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks are headed to the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The No. 16 Howard Bison gave them some trouble in the first half, but Kansas pulled away and cruised to victory, winning 96-68 in the first round.

Who is Kansas playing in second round?

The Jayhawks will face the winner of Thursday’s matchup between the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks and No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini. Arkansas-Illinois tips at 4:30 p.m. ET. The second-round game will tip on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA. The tip time will be determined later Thursday.

Kansas has played Arkansas 12 times and Illinois six times. The Jayhawks-Razorbacks series goes back to 1961 with Kansas leading 7-5. They haven’t played since November 2005 when Arkansas won 65-64. They met in the Elite Eight of the 1991 NCAA Tournament and the Jayhawks won en route to a national runner-up finish.

The Jayhawks and Fighting Illini have split the six games in their series with Kansas winning the last two. Notably, the first three games of this series were in the regular season and the last three were in the NCAA Tournament.