Who is San Diego State playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs received a scare in their first-round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but they survived and will advance to the second round. San Diego State held off the No. 12 Charleston Cougars and won 63-57.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is San Diego State playing in second round?

The Aztecs will face the No. 13 Furman Paladins in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Saturday at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL with a TBD tip time.

The Paladins shocked the No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers in the first round. Virginia guard Kihei Clark turned the ball after an inbounds pass and Furman guard JP Pegues drained a three-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to give the Paladins a 68-67 victory. The Cavaliers had a heave at the buzzer but it didn’t connect.

This marks the first time San Diego State and Furman will face off in college basketball. Their most recent competition was a 4-3 Aztecs win in women’s tennis.