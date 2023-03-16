Who is Princeton playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Furman over Virginia won’t be the biggest upset of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The No. 15 Princeton Tigers stunned the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats in their first-round matchup. Arizona led by ten with 8:01 to go, but blew the lead and the game. Princeton stormed back to win 59-55 and add to their upset history. They now head to the first weekend of the tournament to face some fellow Tigers.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Princeton playing in second round?

The Tigers will face the No. 7 Missouri Tigers in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. That game will tip on Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA. The tip time will be released later on Thursday.

The Tigers beat the No. 10 Utah State Aggies in the first round to advance to this matchup. The game saw several second-half lead changes, but Missouri pulled away late and won 76-65. D’Moi Hodge led Mizzou with 23 points and Kobe Brown led with eight rebounds.

Missouri has played Princeton twice in their history and won both games. They first met in December 1957, with Missouri winning 83-71. They met again in November 1999, with Missouri winning 51-48.