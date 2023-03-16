Who is Arkansas playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks are headed to the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They beat the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini on Thursday to advance. Illinois gave Arkansas a little bit of trouble in the second half, but the Razorbacks eventually cruised to victory by a final score of 73-63.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Arkansas playing in second round?

The Razorbacks will face the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Their second-round matchup will tip on Saturday at a TBD time inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA.

The Jayhawks beat No. 16 Howard in the first round. The Bison gave Kansas some trouble in the first half getting the game to a tie into the final five minutes of the first half. However, Kansas closed out the half with a 17-4 run to take a 50-37 lead into the locker room. Howard cut the lead to 12 at the 16:35 mark of the second half, but the game was never closer.

Kansas has played Arkansas 12 times and has a 7-5 series lead. They haven’t played since November 2005 when Arkansas won 65-64. Their last meeting prior to that came in the 1991 NCAA Tournament. They met in the Elite Eight and the Jayhawks won 93-81 en route to a national runner-up finish.