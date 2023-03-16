President Biden releases his 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket

President Joe Biden has released his picks for the 2023 Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournaments on social media. Though he is not quite the avid basketball fan that his Democratic predecessor is, let’s take a look at where POTUS is betting this season.

In his men’s Final Four, he has three No. 2 seeds, with Kansas as the only No. 1 seed left. It’s filled out by Arizona, Marquette, and Texas, and he has the Arizona Wildcats winning it all this season. He played it relatively safe in the first round, picking three No. 11 seeds to reach the second round as well as No. 12 Charleston as his biggest upsets.

On the women’s side, Biden picked Villanova, and tweeted “in this household, Villanova always wins.” The No. 4 Villanova Wildcats overcome heavy favorite South Carolina in the national championship game in the Prez’s bracket. The Final Four is filled out with UConn and Stanford.

Check out his full bracket here:

Good luck to every team in this year's NCAA tournament.



I’ve got Arizona in the men’s tournament and Villanova in the women’s – and as you know, in this household, Villanova always wins. pic.twitter.com/iILzABTCuo — President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2023

To be noted: On the men’s side, the President does have two swing states in his Final Four, and some would argue Texas will also be contested in 2024 as the demographics continue to evolve. And Kansas does have a Democratic governor even though Biden lost the Sunflower State by 15 points in 2023.

And we’re not questioning the hoops handicapping skills of the leader of the free world. Just pointing things out is all.