Furman stuns UVA with three-pointer in final second to advance to second round [VIDEO]

The No. 13 Furman Paladins shocked the No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers with a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to win 68-67 in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. JP Pegues drained the three-pointer to help the Paladins reach the second round, the second game to tip on the first day of the tourney. The No. 8 Maryland Terrapins advanced after a win over No. 9 WVU as the first game.

The Paladins will advance to face the winner of No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston, who played on Thursday at 3:10 p.m. ET on truTV.