Furman stuns UVA with three-pointer in final second to advance to second round [VIDEO]

The Paladins shock the Cavaliers to advance to the second round.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
The Furman Paladins bench react against Virginia Cavaliers during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The No. 13 Furman Paladins shocked the No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers with a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to win 68-67 in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. JP Pegues drained the three-pointer to help the Paladins reach the second round, the second game to tip on the first day of the tourney. The No. 8 Maryland Terrapins advanced after a win over No. 9 WVU as the first game.

The Paladins will advance to face the winner of No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston, who played on Thursday at 3:10 p.m. ET on truTV.

