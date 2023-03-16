How many perfect brackets are left after Virginia loss to Furman

Just a few hours into the NCAA Tournament and we already have a first bracket buster.

No. 13 Furman stunned No. 4 Virginia with a game-winning three with 2.2 seconds left to advance to the second round. It’s a rare 13 over 4 upset that has surely ripped up several brackets across the country.

The madness has officially begun pic.twitter.com/WufpAkYMOA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2023

After Furman's stunning upset over Virginia, just 10.67% of brackets are still perfect #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/BfxyfBSUfF — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

Well that didn't take long @FurmanHoops took down Virginia and everyone's brackets! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/HVMfE5sQBK — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) March 16, 2023

The numbers vary across different platforms, but the point still stands that there are only a small number of perfect brackets still remaining at this juncture of Day 1.

On ESPN, only 1,654,672 perfect brackets remain for its tournament challenge. That equals out to roughly 9% of the field. If you peer through the provided stats on the website, more people actually got tripped up by West Virginia falling to Maryland than they did Virginia falling to Furman. With the Cavs’ history of losing these games in the first round, it didn’t come as much of a surprise to see them lose. Meanwhile, just under 11% of brackets are still unblemished on the NCAA website while only 5.4% of Yahoo users can brag to their friends right now.

Furman entered round one as a 5.5-point underdog against UVA at DraftKings Sportsbook and will look to continue the magic into round two, where it will face either San Diego State or Charleston on Saturday.