Join us to celebrate our DraftKings Sportsbook launch in Massachusetts!

We’re live in our home state, Massachusetts, and we’re ready to celebrate!

This Saturday, DraftKings will be hosting a New State Launch Party at Banners on Causeway Street to celebrate DraftKings Sportsbook going live in Massachusetts. The event will be open to the public and will run from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. with celebrity guest appearances and giveaways throughout the day.

Event details

Location : Banners Kitchen & Tap – 82 Causeway St, Boston, MA 02114

: Banners Kitchen & Tap – 82 Causeway St, Boston, MA 02114 Date : Saturday, March 18

: Saturday, March 18 Time: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Entry Requirements : Must be 21+ to enter and must sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook to attend

: Must be 21+ to enter and must sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook to attend Expected celebrity appearances : Zdeno Chara, James White, Todd Angilly, Silver Bullet

: Zdeno Chara, James White, Todd Angilly, Silver Bullet Giveaways : Customers will have the ability to sign up to participate in giveaways happening throughout the day, including one signed Mac Jones jersey. There will also be a chance to win DraftKings Swag.

: Customers will have the ability to sign up to participate in giveaways happening throughout the day, including one signed Mac Jones jersey. There will also be a chance to win DraftKings Swag. ALL customers who sign up for giveaways via the event-exclusive landing page will receive a $10 bonus bet!

