Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s last second triple costs bettors in matchup vs. No. 1 Alabama

There’s a variety of ways the No. 16 seed can create drama in the NCAA tournament without actually winning any games, and it all involves those who bet against these pesky underdogs. If you did the same against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the matchup with the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, look away.

If you took the Crimson Tide at -23.5, which was the line this morning at DraftKings Sportsbook before some late movement pushed the line closer to 24, you just got hit with the stunner courtesy of an otherwise meaningless last-second triple.

In fairness to Ross Williams, the TAMU-CC player who hit this last-second triple, there was some defense on him in a blowout. The Crimson Tide could’ve sagged off and let the clock run out, with Williams likely just dribbling things out and making Alabama bettors happy. When a defender decides to step up in what is essentially a form of additional humiliation, you are asking for trouble.

We’ll see if Alabama can cover the spread in its round of 32 matchup against Maryland Saturday.