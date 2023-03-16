San Diego State hits late free throws to cover against No. 12 Charleston

There’s no such thing as a meaningless basket in a game, even if the result itself is determined. As DK Nation College Sports editor Collin Sherwin shows us, there are a lot of people interested in the otherwise mundane free throws at the end of a game. This clip is from No. 5 San Diego State’s win over No. 12 Charleston in the first round of the 2023 NCAA tournament.

Those San Diego State free throws were NOT meaningless Dan Bonner! @CircaSports found a LOT of meaning in them pic.twitter.com/ZIgHrXvXw9 — Collin Sherwin (@CollinSherwin) March 16, 2023

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, a whopping 59% of spread bettors were backing Charleston to cover at +5.5. These late free throws gave San Diego State a six-point lead en route to a win, leaving a lot of bettors upset.

The Aztecs might not have the name recognition of most programs and tend to get overlooked because they play so many late games that it’s hard for most people to watch. However, San Diego has historically been a strong basketball program and produced great players. We’ll see if the Aztecs can get a win in the round of 32 when they meet Furman, who shocked Virginia earlier Thursday.