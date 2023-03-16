No. 15 Princeton shocks No. 2 Arizona to advance to second round

The Princeton Tigers became the 11th No. 15 seed in history to win their first round game, taking down the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats in a 59-55 thriller. The Tigers were led by Tosan Evbuomwan with 15 points in the victory. Caden Pierce grabbed eight rebounds in the win.

Princeton trailed the entire game before taking the lead with just over two minutes left on the game clock. They were down by as much as 12 points before coming back in the second half, holding Arizona to just 24 points in the entire second half.

Arizona scored just four points in the final eight minutes of the game. Princeton went on an 18-point run in that same time period. The Wildcats did not score at all in the last 4:43. The Ivy League champs will face the Missouri Tigers in the second round.

The Wildcats closed as 15-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Princeton moneyline bettors took +900 odds, and boy, did that pay off.