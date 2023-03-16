 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How many perfect brackets are left after Arizona’s loss to Princeton

We go over how many perfect brackets remain after the big upset in 2023 March Madness.

By Nick Simon
Princeton v Arizona Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

You thought Furman over Virginia shredded your bracket? Well how’s a 15 over 2.

No. 15 Princeton stunned No. 2 Arizona in a 59-55 upset on Thursday, sending the bottom half of the South Region in chaos. According to ESPN, just 6.6% of bracket users for their tournament challenge picked the Tigers to pull off the upset. Meanwhile, 11.1% of users had Arizona in the Final Four. Ouch.

As you can see, there are less than 1% of perfect brackets still remaining and we’re barely halfway through the first round of the tournament. For ESPN, only 0.17% of the over 20 million brackets that were filled out remain perfect. That number is even less on the NCAA’s website as just 0.12% of their users can claim perfection at this point.

Princeton will face No. 7 Missouri in the second round on Saturday. the Tigers will enter as a 6.5 point-underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

More From DraftKings Nation