How many perfect brackets are left after Arizona’s loss to Princeton

You thought Furman over Virginia shredded your bracket? Well how’s a 15 over 2.

No. 15 Princeton stunned No. 2 Arizona in a 59-55 upset on Thursday, sending the bottom half of the South Region in chaos. According to ESPN, just 6.6% of bracket users for their tournament challenge picked the Tigers to pull off the upset. Meanwhile, 11.1% of users had Arizona in the Final Four. Ouch.

Arizona's loss to Princeton knocked out 93% of the remaining perfect brackets in ESPN's Tournament Challenge.



Out of over 20 million entries, less than 35,000 remain perfect through 7 games completed. pic.twitter.com/kDb8lX4POw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 16, 2023

Princeton busting brackets everywhere pic.twitter.com/T4soTrc8LV — ESPN (@espn) March 16, 2023

Princeton STUNS Arizona and just like that, only 0.12% of brackets remain perfect. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/pwkKpGPrVN — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

As you can see, there are less than 1% of perfect brackets still remaining and we’re barely halfway through the first round of the tournament. For ESPN, only 0.17% of the over 20 million brackets that were filled out remain perfect. That number is even less on the NCAA’s website as just 0.12% of their users can claim perfection at this point.

Princeton will face No. 7 Missouri in the second round on Saturday. the Tigers will enter as a 6.5 point-underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.