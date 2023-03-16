Who is Texas playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns pulled away from the No. 15 Colgate Raiders in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Marcus Carr led the Longhorns to an 81-61 victory and will look to build on that in the second round.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Texas playing in second round?

The Longhorns will face the winner of Thursday’s matchup between No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 10 Penn State. Their Saturday second-round contest will take place at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA.

Texas has never played Penn State in basketball. On the other hand, Texas and Texas A&M have a lengthy rivalry. They played together in the Big 12 and prior to that in the Southwest Conference. Their basketball rivalry dates back to 1917 with 224 games between the two. Texas leads the all-time series 137-87, but notably, they have never played in the NCAA Tournament. The series will obviously resume when Texas joins the SEC in 2024.