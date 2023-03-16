Who is Duke playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 5 Duke Blue Devils are cruising against the No. 12 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and are going to advance to the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. It took nearly eight minutes for Oral Roberts to score their first points of the game, and falling behind 15-0 put them in a hole they could not overcome.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Duke playing in second round?

The Blue Devils will face the winner of Thursday’s matchup between the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 13 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. They will face off on Saturday at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. The tip time is still to be determined.

Duke has never played Louisiana to date. The Blue Devils don’t have an extensive history with the Volunteers, facing off eight times between 1952 and 2011. Duke is 6-2 and won their one postseason matchup, which was in the quarterfinals of the 1971 NIT. The most recent matchup was in November 2011 when Duke won 77-67.