Who is Northwestern playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 7 Northwestern Wildcats pulled away from the No. 10 Boise State Broncos in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Boo Buie led the Wildcats to a 75-67 victory and will look to build on that in the second round.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Northwestern playing in second round?

The Wildcats will face the winner of Thursday’s matchup between the No. 2 UCLA Bruins and No. 15 UNC Asheville Bulldogs. We’ve already seen one 2/15 upset on Thursday, so the Bulldogs certainly have a chance. The second-round game will take place on Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

Northwestern has never faced UNC Asheville, and has four games under their belts against UCLA. It’s a sporadic history, but it’s a history. The two teams faced off for the first time in December 1948 with the Wildcats winning 64-58. UCLA has won the next three games, including the most recent in November 2013.