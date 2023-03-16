Who is Houston playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The Houston Cougars survived a big scare against the No. 16 Northern Kentucky Norse and have advanced to the second round of the 2023 NCAA tournament. Here’s a look at who the Midwest’s No. 1 seed will play and how they stack up against their opponent.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Houston playing in second round?

The Cougars will face the No. 9 Auburn Tigers in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, AL. The tip time is to be determined.

Auburn held off No. 8 Iowa in the first round to advance. Johni Broome led the team with 19 points and 12 rebounds while Allen Flanigan added ten points and ten rebounds.

Houston has played seven games against Auburn. The Cougars are 6-1 all-time against the Tigers, but they have not faced off since December 1982 when No. 6 Houston beat an unranked Auburn 77-65. Houston won their first matchup in 1961 and Auburn won the second in 1962. Following that, Houston won the next five. Coincidentally enough, every game prior to this matchup took place in December.