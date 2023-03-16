Who is Auburn playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 9 Auburn Tigers edged out the No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Johnni Broome led the Tigers to an 83-75 victory and will look to build on that in the second round.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Auburn playing in the second round?

The Tigers will face the winner of Thursday’s matchup between the No. 1 Houston Cougars and No. 16 Northern Kentucky Norse. We’ve only seen one 16-seed upset a No. 1 seed, so it’s safe to say Auburn will be playing Houston in the second round. Whatever the matchup, they’ll face off on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, AL, where they’ll have somewhat of a home court advantage being in their home state.

Auburn has never played Northern Kentucky and has played seven games against Houston. The Tigers are 1-6 against the Cougars, but these two schools have also not played since December 1982. Houston won the first game between these two in 1961, Auburn won in 1962, and Houston won the next five. Coincidentally enough, every game prior to this matchup took place in December.