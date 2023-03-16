Who is Tennessee playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The Tennessee Volunteers survived a late scare against the No. 13 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, seeing an 18-point lead get trimmed down to five at one point. The Volunteers managed to hold their nerve and will now be moving on to the round of 32. Here’s a look at who they’ll square off with in that contest Saturday.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Tennessee playing in second round?

The Vols will face the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Saturday at Amway Center in Orlando, FL. The tip time is to be determined.

The Vols have faced the Blue Devils eight times in their history starting in 1952 and most recently in 2011. Tennessee is 2-6 in the series. They’ve met once in the postseason, with Duke winning in the 1971 NIT quarterfinals. The most recent matchup was in November 2011 when Duke won 77-67.

Duke advanced out of the first round with a 74-51 win over No. 12 Oral Roberts. This game was never close after Duke jumped out to a 15-0 lead. Jeremy Roach led the team with 23 points and Dereck Lively II added a team-high 12 rebounds.