Who is Penn State playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions pummeled the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies 76-59 on Thursday and have advanced to the second round of the 2023 NCAA tournament. Here’s a look at who they will play on Saturday and how they stack up against their opponent.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Penn State playing in second round?

The Nittany Lions will face the No. 2 Texas Longhorns in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA, at 7:45 p.m. ET on CBS.

Texas advanced out of the first round by thumping No. 15 Colgate. The Raiders gave the Longhorns some trouble early in the first half and around the halftime mark, but struggled late and the Longhorns cruised to victory. Sirjabari Rice led Texas with 23 points and Marcus Carr and Dylan Disu each added 17 points.

Penn State and Texas have never faced off in college basketball.