Who is UCLA playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 2 UCLA Bruins pummeled the No. 15 UNC Asheville Bulldogs 86-53 on Thursday and have advanced to the second round of the 2023 NCAA tournament. Here’s a look at who they will play on Saturday and how they stack up against their opponent.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is UCLA playing in second round?

The Bruins will face the No. 7 Northwestern Wildcats in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA, at 8:40 p.m. ET on TNT

The Wildcats pulled away late from the No. 10 Boise State Broncos to advance to this matchup. Northwestern led most of the game, but had to hold off a Boise State surge early in the second halfway. Boo Buie and Chase Audige each scored 20+ points and Buie added five assists and five rebounds in the win.

UCLA and Northwestern have played four games across their history, and it goes pretty far back. Northwestern won the first matchup between these two in December 1949. UCLA won the next three, which happened in December 1962, January 1969, and November 2013.